Crystal Adds Two More Iceland Expedition Cruises

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced two new September voyages exploring Iceland aboard the Crystal Endeavor including the addition of a sixth 10-night Luxury Iceland Expedition scheduled to embark September 5 round-trip from Reykjavík.

The company also added a new 13-night voyage Iceland to the Thames River: Isles of the North Atlantic that will begin on September 15 with an overnight in Reykjavík before departing to explore Iceland, the Arctic Circle, Faroe Islands, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands, with a call in remote Fair Isle, concluding with overnight calls in Edinburgh (Leith), followed by a cruise up the River Thames to dock in the heart of London.

These new voyages replace previously scheduled itineraries that included calls in Norway, which has now imposed new travel restrictions.

“Iceland has proven to be an exceptional destination for the launch of Crystal Endeavor’s expedition experiences with abundant opportunities for sea kayaking, Zodiac cruising, waterfall and volcano viewing and nature hikes including across the Arctic Circle,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal.

“The feedback we are receiving from guests is that they’ve been thrilled with Iceland as a destination and the unique up-close adventures we are able to launch directly from the ship as well as the extraordinary wildlife encounters. Additionally, Reykjavík offers travelers convenient air options, just six hours from New York City and three hours from London, with frequent non-stop flights from many major cities in the U.S. and Europe.”