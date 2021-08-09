Tarragona

Viking Delays August China Start Up

Viking Sun

China Merchants Viking Cruises won't be cruising in August and has delayed its start up until further notice, according to a statement sent out locally in China.

The company had previously gotten the green light to sail a series of eight-day cruises from Shenzhen to Hainan Province with the former Viking Sun, now the Zhao Shang Yi Dun and sailing under the Chinese flag.

The company cited the evolving pandemic situation in China as the reason for the delay and said it was "the right decision to postpone all voyages."

Another locally-flagged operator, Astro Ocean Cruises, was expected to start up in August as well. That program is also said to be delayed, but further details were not available at press time. 

