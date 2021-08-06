Cordelia Cruises Set to Sail This September

Cordelia Cruises is aiming to start its operations from September 2021, the cruise line has announced in a press release. Cordelia said that it’s offering new itineraries and a renewed focus on safety, comfort and convenience.

The first sailing is planned from Dubai to Mumbai via Oman on Sept. 2. Cruises are also available to Goa, Lakshadweep, Diu, Kochi, and Sri Lanka. Bookings for 2021-22 sailings are now open, according to the press release.

All standard health and safety protocols are implemented onboard and at the ports, Cordelia wrote.

Cordelia said that it is working closely with the government and health authorities in India for the implementation of its COVID-19 protection Healthy Waves program.

This comes as Cordelia’s maiden cruise was cancelled by the second wave of coronavirus in India. The team is now feeling cautiously optimistic that they can travel freely again.

“The second wave led to the cancellation of our initial sailing plans but we were equipped to handle such exigencies. Our team is in touch with guests who have booked with us, and we are regularly checking on the status of their health and vaccination. Safety is the most crucial word in travel today” says Jurgen Bailom, CEO and president for Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited who also added that the response from the guests to the new itineraries has been “overwhelming and extremely encouraging.”

Cordelia highlighted that the timeline is in sync with that of the international cruise industry, which is making a comeback in a phased manner.

Cordelia also said that it has implemented all the standard pandemic protocols for its crew members and guests. This includes:

• Crew members are fully vaccinated

• Daily health checks for the crew members

• Hourly sanitization of the facilities

• Air-filtration and Social Distancing norms

• Number of guests limited as per the official mandate by the government.

• Special services team in charge of the safety and health of senior citizens and children

• Pre-requisite of tests and vaccination before boarding for guests being worked out apart from comprehensive pre-travel checks

• Well-spaced waiting areas, sanitization stations

• Contactless and online facilities for check-in, boarding, etc.

• QR code enabled digital menus

• Fully functional medical center onboard the cruise equipped with all the required medical essentials

• Equipped to handle medical emergencies, if required

“The enhanced experience we provide differentiates us from any other holiday. Right from embarkation to disembarkation, our unparalleled services will be the highlight for our guests. We will deliver international experiences with the warmth of Indian hospitality. Be it accommodation, dining, or entertainment, every experience will be unique and ‘wow’ driven, with our guests experiencing a new destination every day” said Bailom.

Cordelia also highlighted that it has an end-to-end fully online reservation system designed for the booking convenience of all age groups. Alternatively, guests can reach out to travel experts at their contact center for booking assistance.

According to the press release, Cordelia has also partnered with the Apollo Group for its food and drink offerings. The food aboard Cordelia includes various cuisines and flavors. Some of the highlights include:

• A mix of flavors from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Mumbai to Kolkata at Essence of India

• Homemade pasta, burgers, and pizzas at The International Grill

• Kebabs and bread at Hot Clay Tandoor

• Dedicated Jain cuisine service for guests to enjoy traditional Jain dishes

• Indian recipes at Vegetarian Bang

• Homestyle thali restaurant being introduced onboard

• A variety of comforting hot soups, subs, and rolls at Kettle & Bunn

• Classic Indian sweets to specialty cakes and pastries at “Sugar N Spice”