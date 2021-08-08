Luxury Cruise Lines Restart Operations Globally

With companies now planning full-fleet restarts, the luxury cruise market is welcoming guests back onboard globally.

Here's the latest from the key brands:

Viking Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Viking Venus, Viking Orion, Viking Sky, Viking Sea, Viking Jupiter, Viking Star and Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun)

Regions: United Kingdom, Bermuda, Iceland, Mediterranean and China

Viking’s entire ocean fleet is expected to be in service by August as the Viking Jupiter, the Viking Star and the ex-Viking Sun (now the Zhao Shang Yi Dun) are added to the active lineup.

Since restarting service in May, Viking has been offering cruises in the United Kingdom, Iceland, Bermuda and the Mediterranean. Next up is China, where the former Viking Sun, now named Zhao Shang Yi Dun is set to enter service on August 22.

The Viking Jupiter, meanwhile, is being added to Iceland’s deployment, sailing from Reykjavik along with the Viking Sky. With the Viking Venus now sailing in the Mediterranean, the Viking Star is also returning to service this month, replacing the former in the UK.

Seabourn

First sailing: In service

Ships: Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Quest

Regions: Mediterranean, Caribbean and Antarctica

Seabourn’s restart plan includes three ships back in service through the end of 2021.

On July 3, the Seabourn Ovation became the first vessel to welcome the passengers back, starting a series of cruises in the Greek Islands. The Seabourn Odyssey followed on July 18, offering cruises to the Caribbean from Barbados.

The Seabourn Quest is also set to resume service this year, sailing Antarctica cruises starting in November.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

First sailing: September 11, 2021

Ships: Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Mariner

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean and Panama Canal

Regent’s full five-ship fleet is set to be back in service by February 2022.

The new Seven Seas Splendor will be the first ship to resume service for the brand this September, resuming its originally published itineraries.

The vessel will welcome the passengers back on September 11, for an 11-night voyage, round-trip from Southampton, England, visiting Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The Seven Seas Explorer and the Seven Seas Mariner are also set to resume guest operations in 2021, while the Seven Seas Navigator and the Seven Seas Voyager arereturning in 2022.

Crystal Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Crystal Serenity, Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Symphony

Regions: Bahamas, Iceland and Bermuda

Crystal Cruises restarted guest operations in July, with sailings in two different regions. Currently, two vessels are in service, with the to the Bahamas and the Crystal Endeavor from Reykjavik to Iceland.

A third vessel will be reactivated on August 22, as the Crystal Symphony welcomes the guests back for short a Bermuda season.

Silversea Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Silver Origin, Silver Moon, Silver Muse and Silver Shadow

Region: Galapagos, Mediterranean, Alaska and Iceland

With four vessels currently in action, Silversea Cruises welcomed its passengers back in June. Initially, two ships entered service, the Silver Origin in the Galapagos and the Silver Moon in Europe.

In July, continuing its restart plan, the luxury brand relaunched guest operations in the Alaska and in Iceland, with two additional vessels – the Silver Muse and the Silver Shadow.

According to Silversea’s website, the remainder of the fleet is set to resume guest operations by the end of the year.

Ponant

First sailing: In service

Ships: Le Dumont-D’Urville, Le Bellot, Le Lyrial, Le Bougainville, Le Champlain and Le Jacques Cartier

Regions: Corsica, Brittany, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean and Iceland

Ponant is building up its restart plans, with six vessels resuming service through September. Sailing in Europe, the company is offering summer expeditions in France’s Brittany and Corsica regions, in addition to Iceland and the Mediterranean.

Highlights of the program include new itineraries and ports of call, with a unique stop at the brand’s namesake islands, Ponant Islands.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

First sailing: In service

Ships: World Navigator

Regions: Egypt and Greek Islands

After a repositoning cruise sailing from Portugal, Atlas Ocean Voyages officially launched service in the Eastern Mediterranean on August 4.

Recently delivered, the 200-guest World Navigator is now offering a full program of summer cruises in the region.

The brand’s inaugural season includes five different itineraries with alternating departures from Piraeus, Greece, and Alexandria, Egypt.

Scenic Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Scenic Eclipse

Regions: Saudi Arabia and Red Sea

Scenic Cruises resumed service on July 17, as the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse departed on its first ever Red Sea cruise. The vessel is now offering a series of sailings in the region, based on Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Port.

Visiting ports in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, the vessel is set to sail cruises as well as one-off charters through December.

Paul Gauguin Cruises

First sailing: August 28, 2021

Ships: Paul Gauguin

Regions: South Pacific

Tahiti-based Paul Gauguin Cruises is set to resume service on August 28, 2021. Sailing from Papeete, the Ponant-owned brand will welcome the passengers back with a 14-night cruise to Marquesas, Tuamotus and Society Islands.

After first resuming operations in August 2020, Paul Gauguin was forced to pause service again later in the year due to travel restrictions.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Europa 2, Europa, Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Inspiration and Hanseatic Spirit

Region: Western Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Norwegian Fjords

With five ships now in service, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is currently sailing to Northern Europe and the Western Mediterranean.

Recently delivered, the Hanseatic Spirit was the latest vessel to enter service for the German brand, offering a series of cruises in Northern Europe.