Genting Cruise Lines: Brand by Brand Restart Update

With two brands back in service, Genting Cruise Lines is building up its service return. The Asia-based cruise corporation plans to activate two additional vessels in August.

Here are the latest plans brand by brand:

Dream Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream

Regions: Asia – Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong

After pioneering the service resumption in Asia, Dream Cruises is currently offering “Super Seacations” from two different homeports.

In line with local government protocols, the World Dream is sailing short cruises to nowhere from Singapore, while the Genting Dream offers a similar product from Hong Kong.

The first vessel to resume service for the brand, the Explorer Dream, had started to offer Taiwan island-hopping itineraries in July 2020. According to Dream's website, after a service suspension, the sailings are now set to resume on August 18, 2021.

Crystal Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Crystal Serenity, Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Symphony

Regions: Bahamas, Iceland and Bermuda

Sailing since in the Bahamas since early July, Crystal Cruises is expanding its restart to the United States.

While the Crystal Serenity is adding Miami as a homeport for its week-long Bahamas itinerary, the Crystal Symphony is launching service in the East Coast. The vessel is set to offer a series of cruises to Bermuda, sailing from Boston and New York, starting on August 22.

Recently delivered, the new Crystal Endeavor is also operating. Crystal’s first expedition vessel entered service in Iceland on July 17.

Star Cruises

First sailing: TBD

Ships: SuperStar Gemini, SuperStar Aquarius, Star Pisces

Regions: Asia

According to its website, Star Cruises sailings are currently suspended until further notice.

With a three-ship fleet, the brand previously planned a service resumption in Malaysia, with the Star Pisces. The operation, however, was cancelled before its start.

In Singapore, two different Star Cruises ships were briefly used as accommodation shipsin 2020. The vessels housed foreign workers recovering from COVID-19.