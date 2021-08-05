Tarragona

Princess Cruises Reveals 2023 Alaska Season, Six Ships in Region

Princess ship in Alaska

Princess Cruises has announced its 2023 Alaska cruise and cruise our program.

The 2023 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season, on sale Aug. 18, features six MedallionClass ships, including the cruise line’s new Discovery Princess, returning to Alaska for a second season.

With 145 departures, 14 different itineraries, five glacier viewing experiences and departing from four convenient departure ports, cruise offerings include:

• Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver, B.C. or Anchorage (Whittier): Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the seven-day itinerary that features two glacier viewing experiences including Glacier Bay National Park.
• Inside Passage from Seattle: Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess, return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages.
• Inside Passage from San Francisco: Ruby Princess sails this 10-day cruise, roundtrip from the City by the Bay, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
Cruise Industry News European River Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report