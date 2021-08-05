Princess Cruises Reveals 2023 Alaska Season, Six Ships in Region

Princess Cruises has announced its 2023 Alaska cruise and cruise our program.

The 2023 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season, on sale Aug. 18, features six MedallionClass ships, including the cruise line’s new Discovery Princess, returning to Alaska for a second season.

With 145 departures, 14 different itineraries, five glacier viewing experiences and departing from four convenient departure ports, cruise offerings include:

• Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver, B.C. or Anchorage (Whittier): Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the seven-day itinerary that features two glacier viewing experiences including Glacier Bay National Park.

• Inside Passage from Seattle: Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess, return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages.

• Inside Passage from San Francisco: Ruby Princess sails this 10-day cruise, roundtrip from the City by the Bay, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.