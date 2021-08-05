Royal Caribbean Extends British Isles Season on Anthem of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has announced the extension of its British Isles sailings for the Anthem of the Seas through October 2021. This is according to a press release.

Since early July, the Anthem has been sailing from Southampton and welcoming UK residents onboard. Starting in September, eligible international guests will also be able to set sail from Southampton, subject to the latest travel guidelines from the UK government and their country of residence, Royal Caribbean wrote.

Guests onboard Anthem’s five- to seven-night British Isles sailings can experience ports of call such as Liverpool, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Kirkwall and Glasgow, Scotland. Anthem’s extended season is already open for bookings.

“We are thrilled with the response to our Royal Caribbean holidays from the UK. Since recommencing sailings in early July, our British Isles itineraries have achieved peak guest satisfaction levels. The Anthem of the Seas is an incredible ship and very popular with UK guests, so we have seen excellent demand from families wanting a holiday like no other this summer,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International.

“We welcome the recent update from the UK government, which lifted advice against international cruise travel. While this marks a positive step forward in the global return of cruise, there are still complexities to navigate when calling at multiple European ports of call from the UK. This, coupled with the popularity of our British Isles sailings to date, has led to our decision to extend our sailings around the British Isles, and I’m delighted to welcome international guests to experience these itineraries, starting in September,” Bouldin added.