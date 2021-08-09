Tarragona

Onboard Revenue Up for Royal Caribbean Group

Adventure of the Seas

Onboard revenue is considerably up across the Royal Caribbean Group ships back in service, with guests ready to spend.

“We are also seeing pent-up demand for our onboard revenue experiences,” said Jason Liberty, CFO and executive vice president, on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“Guests are really enjoying our shore excursions, casinos, spas and restaurants after spending a year in isolation,” he said.

“We are also seeing an increased demand for our WiFi services as more and more consumers have flexibility to take vacations and work remotely.”

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean International brand, added he was incredible encourage by the spend onboard the ships that are back into operation.

“In fact, the numbers have been very impressive,” Bayley added.

