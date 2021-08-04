Tarragona

American Cruise Lines Take Delivery of Melody, Announces Next Names

Modern Riverboat Fleet

American Cruise Lines has taken delivery of the new American Melody from Chesapeake Shipbuilding on time.

In addition, the cruise line announced today the names of the five and sixth modern riverboats, American Symphony and American Serenade, which are currently under construction at Chesapeake Shipbuilding. The two riverboats are slated for delivery next year, according to a press release.

American introduced its first modern riverboat in 2018 with the American Song, and will grow that class to six ships by 2022, cruising both the Mississippi River and the Columbia & Snake Rivers.

Immediately following last week’s successful sea trials, the brand new American Melody headed to New Orleans to ready for its inaugural cruise along the Mississippi River, an eight-day itinerary roundtrip from New Orleans. The sold-out cruise departs from Port of New Orleans on August 27 and then American Melody will continue to operate a selection of American’s most popular Mississippi River cruise itineraries through December, including a 22dDay Complete Mississippi River Cruise between New Orleans, LA, and St. Paul, MN.

The American Melody and 2022 sister ships American Symphony and American Serenade will each accommodate 175 passengers. The American Melody, American Symphony and American Serenade bring American’s overall domestic U.S. fleet to 15 small ships: 10 riverboats and 5 cruise ships. 

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report