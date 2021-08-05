Tarragona

Lindblad Fleet Profitable at 40 Percent Occupancy

National Geographic Resolution

Lindblad Expeditions can be profitable with its ships at around 40 percent occupancy, according to Craig Felenstein, chief financial officer.

The company, with what is considered the best ticket pricing in the industry, already has eight ships back and operating.

“It’s really hard for me to say that x percent of occupancy will now be profitable as a company because there's not a new normal right now,” Felenstein  said on the company’s second quarter call.

“And certainly, when you think about it on a ship level, what I will say, on an overall ship basis, each ship can be profitable anywhere from the 40%-plus occupancy in most geographies.

“So we feel that getting the ships back in the water will certainly allow us to be profitable from a ship level perspective, but certainly having enough scale to have all these ships in the water will allow us to get there from a company perspective.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tersan

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report