World Navigator In Service for Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator has launched service.

The new 200-guest World Navigator is sailing seven- to 12-night Egypt and Greek Isles voyages for her inaugural summer 2021 season and reposition via the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America to sail nine- and 12-night expeditions in Antarctica.

"We are happy to welcome Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator into service,” said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest Holding, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “For more than 25 years, Mystic has grown from a single river boat, offering daytours on the Douro River, to building and operating more than 60 river, ocean and expedition ships, which deliver authentic cultural experiences around the world. Atlas Ocean Voyages is the latest Mystic brand and embodies the company’s evolution of superior service, unforgettable experiences and luxuriously designed ships.”

“We are proud to launch World Navigator and inaugurate Atlas’ distinctive luxe-adventure cruising for discerning, fun-seeking travelers,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas is the industry’s first new luxury brand in more than twenty years and World Navigator is designed to bring today’s luxury travelers on genuine, cultural experiences and adventures to remote and fascinating destinations around the world. On board, guests can enjoy elegant accommodations, entertainment, dining options, and amenities usually found on larger ships.”