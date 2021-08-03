Andrea DeMarco Named Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the appointment of Andrea DeMarco to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Jessica John has been promoted to Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and ESG for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the position which DeMarco holds now.

Both women will assume their new roles beginning September 1, 2021.

“We continuously look for opportunities to further build our leadership bench strength and Andrea’s proven track record of success and extensive experience across the business including investor relations, ESG, sales and marketing, FP&A and revenue management made her the ideal candidate for this newly created role,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“As Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises she will work side-by-side with Regent’s President and CEO, Jason Montague, bringing additional leadership and executive vision to contribute to the line’s continued growth and success.”

“Andrea successfully represented our company to Wall Street since our initial public offering in 2013 and has developed a great successor in Jessica John, who played an instrumental role in many aspects of our COVID-19 pandemic response as well as the development of our company’s global ESG strategy,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m thrilled to congratulate Andrea and Jessica and I’m confident they will leverage their proven successes in their expanded leadership roles.”

According to a press release from Norwegian, DeMarco has strong knowledge of the cruise industry with nearly 20 years of diverse experience spanning multiple areas of the business. Prior to the appointment, she was with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for nine years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and ESG.

DeMarco earned a Masters in Finance from Florida International University and a Bachelors of Science in Finance from Florida State University.

Since joining Norwegian in November 2019, John has worked on many aspects of the Company’s COVID-19 crisis response including multiple capital markets transactions. In addition, she has played an instrumental role in the development of the company’s global ESG strategy and the creation of its first comprehensive ESG report, according to a press release.