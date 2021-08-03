MSC Meraviglia Welcomes Guests Back Onboard Marking MSC’s U.S. Restart

The MSC Meraviglia has become the latest MSC cruise ship to welcome guests onboard again after the pandemic when she sailed last night out of PortMiami, Florida.

MSC Cruises said that this is a key milestone as part of the line’s global plan to have more than half of its fleet back at sea by the end of this summer, following the line’s initial restart in the Mediterranean in August 2020 and over the past several months the return at sea of more of its ships across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, the UK, the Red Sea and now in the Caribbean out of the U.S.

Tens of thousands of guests have returned to enjoy a cruise at sea on an MSC Cruises ship since last summer, the cruise line said, under the protection of its health and safety protocol that is now also available for cruises out of U.S. ports.

The MSC Meraviglia is now on her first four-night cruise visiting Nassau, The Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, where the ship will stay overnight to allow guests an extended stay to discover the company’s new private island destination.

According to a press release, the destination offers guests more than two miles of white sand beaches in an eco-friendly 64 square mile marine reserve. Guests can enjoy the island’s nature, discover local marine life and soak up “the spirit of The Bahamas” with ships docking at the island from early morning into the evening and in some instances overnight.

Guests can spend a full day enjoying activities for all ages including stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, and more.

The MSC Meraviglia will sail three- and four-night cruises and add seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Sept. 18, 2021.

The MSC Divina will become MSC Cruises’ second ship to return to cruising from the U.S., with three-, four- and seven-night itineraries beginning Sept. 16 from Orlando (Port Canaveral) – a new homeport for the company.

Delivered last week, MSC’s newest flagship Seashore will arrive at her new homeport in Miami on Nov. 18, 2021, following her inaugural season in the Mediterranean. As an evolution of the Seaside class, MSC said that the ship will bring guests “closer to the sea than ever before” with 140,000 sq. ft of outdoor space, the most of any MSC Cruises ship in the U.S., numerous outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing, as well as a variety of new spaces for guests.

MSC said that the health and safety of its guests, crew and the communities its ships visit is its top priority. Since last summer, MSC Cruises has implemented a health and safety protocol onboard each ship, which includes universal COVID-19 testing at embarkation; regular testing of crew; physical distancing; mask-wearing; enhanced sanitation measures and more. In the U.S., MSC Cruises will welcome both vaccinated and not fully vaccinated guests onboard with additional requirements for guests who are not fully vaccinated.