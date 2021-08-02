Container Village to Boost Tourism in Canada’s Port of Saint John

The federal government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, is supporting the Port of Saint John to develop tourism infrastructure and contribute to the city’s recovery efforts.

A total contribution of over $1.7 million to the Saint John Port Authority has been announced by Wayne Long, member of parliament for Saint John – Rothesay, on behalf of Mélanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages and minister responsible for ACOA, along with New Brunswick Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, Gary Crossman.

The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), has announced a commitment to provide a non-repayable contribution of $1,295,000, while the Government of New Brunswick, is providing a contribution of $450,000 to the port to establish a container village.

“The Government of Canada recognizes the tremendous value of the tourism industry in Atlantic Canada,” said Joly. “By supporting projects like this one, we will continue to help businesses and organizations attract more visitors to the region as restrictions are lifted.”

The announcement will be made during the opening ceremonies of the AREA 506 Waterfront Concert Series, according to the port’s press release.

The tourism sector is a key economic driver for Canada and the government continues to ensure that tourism businesses and organizations, as well as municipalities and Indigenous communities dependent on the sector, are resourced and ready to start back up as the Canadian economy reopens, the Port of Saint John wrote.

According to the press release, the container village – consisting of customized containers for local businesses, retail and hospitality vendors, as well as a stage, lounge and plaza – will create new tourism experiences and business opportunities along the city’s waterfront.

The investment demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting the tourism sector, as well as spurring job creation and prosperity across the country.

“For the tourism industry to come back strong, we need the support of the community. That is why we are proud to develop tourism infrastructure like the container village in Saint John, which will help reposition Atlantic Canada as a destination of choice and prepare the region to welcome more visitors when the time is right,” said Long.

Crossman said that by investing in this type of infrastructure, the government is “positioning the tourism sector for a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as the industry re-opens.”

“Container village, combined with other recent investments in uptown infrastructure and the Fundy Quay development, are transforming the city and will help build a better New Brunswick,” he noted.