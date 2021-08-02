All 17 Norwegian Cruise Ships to Feature Starbucks Onboard

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced an expanded partnership with Starbucks, delivering the well-known coffee experience across its 17-ship fleet and private resort destinations, just days before it makes its comeback in the U.S. departing from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021.

According to a press release, Norwegian will be the first in the industry to offer the Starbucks experience across all ships by the end of 2022. Through the extended partnership, licensed stores and "We Proudly Serve" cafes will be available across all of the company’s ships.

Norwegian said that its guests will be able to enjoy the same hot and cold drinks, seasonal blends, and sweet and savory food items as they do at their neighborhood store. On select ships where a licensed store is available, guests will also have access to the retail products and benefits of the Starbucks Rewards program while at sea.

Starbucks espresso beverages will also be available at all main dining rooms and specialty restaurants, with select ships offering self-pour coffee stations at Garden Café, the three-meal buffet.

"We are proud to announce our extended partnership offering the most robust Starbucks experience at sea for our guests just days before we restart our operations in Seattle, Starbucks’ hometown," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment," he added.

Following the successful launch of the company’s first licensed store on the Norwegian Bliss in 2018, the Norwegian Joy, Sky, Getaway and Encore also offer a similar experience, with additional stores scheduled for the Norwegian Gem, Epic, Breakaway, Pearl and Escape.

The Norwegian Sky was the first ship in the industry to pour Starbucks’ Nitro Brew.

"Starbucks is proud to bring customers their favorite coffee experiences as they begin to reconnect, travel and socialize together," said Mark Ring, senior vice president, U.S Licensed Stores and Latin America, Starbucks. "Bringing Starbucks menu to Norwegian Cruise Line provides a distinctive and premium experience for all travelers."

Later in 2021, guests will be able to have Starbucks on Harvest Caye, the company's private resort area in Belize, and on the company's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, guests will be able to cool off with Starbucks' Cold Brew.

Norwegian Cruise Line recently restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021, following a more than 500-day suspension, with the Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles. On Aug. 7, 2021, the Norwegian Encore, the company's newest innovative ship, will be the first in the fleet to return to service from the U.S., when she debuts in Seattle for her inaugural season of Alaska cruises.

The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the SailSAFETM health and safety program, which “at its cornerstone” includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Oct. 31, 2021.

Working with the experts of the SailSAFETM Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits, Norwegian said.