Saga Cruises Announces International Itineraries Following Government’s Ban Lift

Saga Cruises has announced that it is returning to international cruising following the UK government’s lift of restrictions.

According to a press release, the Spirit of Adventure will sail a five-day cruise, Taste of the Continent, taking in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge. The 1,000-passenger ship will set sail on Oct. 5 from Dover, England. All cabins feature a balcony and prices start from £1,156 per person.

On Oct. 24, a 22-night trip departs on sister ship, the Spirit of Discovery, around the Adriatic for a Treasures of the Croatian Coast cruise. The cruise will explore Hvar, Split, Venice, Valetta’s Grand Harbor, the fjord-like entrance to Kotor and across the sheltered harbor of Minorca. All cabins feature a balcony and prices start from £6,299 per person, Saga said.

These follow a summer of new round-Britain cruises currently available with up to 35 percent off, Saga said, such as the Spirit of Adventure’s Aug. 10 six-night and Aug. 16 seven-night sailings around the British coastlines.

The Scottish Highlands and Islands will also be visited by both the Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure on three separate cruises departing Aug. 15, 23 and 27, 2021, the cruise line said.

Guests whose Saga Cruises had been cancelled due to coronavirus were proactively offered the option to rebook onto other cruises prior to them going on general sale, the cruise line said.

All cruises include a choice of complimentary UK travel to and from the port including a private door-to-door chauffeur service up to 250 miles each way, car parking near the port, domestic flights or standard class rail or coach travel.

Saga Cruises comes with all dining and house drinks including a selection of wines with lunch and dinner, WiFi, onboard gratuities, fitness facilities, 24-hour room service, sightseeing tours in selected ports, entertainment (from lectures to recitals), porterage of luggage, shuttle buses to nearest town centers and travel insurance with up to £5m coronavirus cover included. These are backed up by the Saga Cruise Promise - in the event that a cruise price is reduced, guests will be given the value of the difference back.

Saga is asking all guests to have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to boarding the ships and the company’s health and safety team is ensuring rigorous standards are set and adhered to onboard.