Brønnøysund Cruise Port is an 'Island Paradise'

Brønnøysund Cruise Port has 21 calls scheduled for 2021, according to the Sales and Marketing Consultant for the port and destination, Solveig Henriksen-Sharp. Those are mainly exploration ships.

Additionally, 36 ships have so far been reserved for 2022 and two for 2023.

Over the past couple of years, the town of Brønnøysund saw several noteworthy events. A public family park in the city center opened in 2020 with a mini zipline, a Tarzan track, ramps and climbing sails. Two new bicycle tours are now being offered in Brønnøysund – a picnic on the island Sauren with three inhibitors, where a ferry is used for crossing and an art and nature cycling tour where travelers can look through the hole in the Torghatten mountain.

Vega World Heritage center at Vega Island, which is part of UNESCO world heritage, also opened in June 2019. On the nearby island, Laanan, eider ducks can be found in June, according to Henriksen-Sharp.

Brønnøysund Cruise Port does not currently have any new projects it can talk about but there is a new city quay in the planning. No date for that is set as of yet, Henriksen-Sharp said.

Brønnøysund Cruise Port is worth visiting because “it is right in the middle of Norway and is a great stop for cruises visiting both the south and the North,” Sharp said, calling Brønnøysund an “island paradise.”

“(It’s) often a natural stop before heading north or south from Lofoten Islands. A perfect destination for small and medium-size ships and very popular with explorer ships,” she added.