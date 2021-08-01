Portugal to Reopen 100% by This Fall

The Portuguese government has announced a staged plan to lift restrictions, with all current limits being removed by October 2021, according to a press release by Turismo do Alentejo.

This comes as Portugal’s vaccination rate has surpassed that of the United States, with 55 percent of the Portuguese population currently vaccinated, and a goal of reaching 80 percent by October, the press release said.

According to Turismo do Alentejo, recent polling found that more than 90 percent of Portuguese want to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 70 percent of all Portuguese have gotten at least one vaccine injection.

This weekend, restrictions on restaurants and bars are being eased, and sporting events will be able to have fans present. A digital vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test will be needed to enter hotels, dine indoors on weekends, and visit spas, casinos and large events.

Portugal’s travel industry worked with the government to put safety measures in place. Rated one of the top 15 healthcare systems in the world, Portugal’s planning, infrastructure and logistics helped it get through 2020.