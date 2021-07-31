Viking Welcomes Passengers Back for River Voyages in France

Viking has marked the official restart of its popular river itineraries in France, marking the latest milestone as the company resumes operations in Europe, according to a press release.

Guests are now embarking journeys on the Seine and Rhône rivers for the Paris & the Heart of Normandy, Lyon & Provence and France’s Finest itineraries.

Viking’s voyage in Bordeaux, Chateaux, Rivers and Wine, will resume in August.

Along with restarting river operations in France, Viking has launched four new Viking Longships that are purpose-built specifically to navigate the Seine River.

Accommodating up to 168 guests in 84 staterooms, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid, Viking Skaga and Viking Fjorgyn dock at Viking’s exclusive docking location in the center of Paris, just a short walking distance from the Eiffel Tower.

“Throughout the last year, we have heard consistently from our guests that France is at the top of their travel list, so we are delighted that our river vessels are once again sailing in this beloved destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “My daughter, Karine, and I have just spent time on board our new Longships that dock in the heart of Paris—and I believe our guests will be very pleased with this elegant new way to discover the ‘City of Light.’ Only Viking offers an exclusive docking location just steps away from the Eiffel Tower. We sincerely appreciate the support our destination partners in France and look forward to a successful season.”