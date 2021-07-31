Tarragona

Viking Welcomes Passengers Back for River Voyages in France

Viking Longship in Paris

Viking has marked the official restart of its popular river itineraries in France, marking the latest milestone as the company resumes operations in Europe, according to a press release. 

Guests are now embarking journeys on the Seine and Rhône rivers for the Paris & the Heart of Normandy, Lyon & Provence and France’s Finest itineraries.

Viking’s voyage in Bordeaux, Chateaux, Rivers and Wine, will resume in August.

Along with restarting river operations in France, Viking has launched four new Viking Longships that are purpose-built specifically to navigate the Seine River.

Accommodating up to 168 guests in 84 staterooms, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid, Viking Skaga and Viking Fjorgyn dock at Viking’s exclusive docking location in the center of Paris, just a short walking distance from the Eiffel Tower.

“Throughout the last year, we have heard consistently from our guests that France is at the top of their travel list, so we are delighted that our river vessels are once again sailing in this beloved destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “My daughter, Karine, and I have just spent time on board our new Longships that dock in the heart of Paris—and I believe our guests will be very pleased with this elegant new way to discover the ‘City of Light.’ Only Viking offers an exclusive docking location just steps away from the Eiffel Tower. We sincerely appreciate the support our destination partners in France and look forward to a successful season.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News European River Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report