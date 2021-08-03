190 Cruise Ships Will Sail in August as Industry Restart Continues

The cruise industry's accelerated restart is continuing in August as 190 cruise ships representing 65 different brands will operate with guests aboard, according to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

The 190 ships represent over 275,000 berths at full occupancy. The ships are an average size of approximately 1,500 guests each.

[To download a complimentary list of ships and operators back in service, click here.]

It was a positive end to the month of July, with Norwegian Cruise Line relaunching operation, Carnival's new Mardi Gras sailing, and the Allure of the Seas completing a test cruise for Royal Caribbean International, while Dream Cruises and Genting relaunched service in Hong Kong.

Among key news items for August will be the continued restart in Alaska, a green light for domestic cruises in China, plus more ships from mainstream cruise lines re-entering service.

Top 10 Cruise Lines in Service in August By Berth Count:

Royal Caribbean International MSC Cruises Carnival Cruise Line Celebrity Cruises TUI Cruises AIDA Costa Cruises Princess Cruises Norwegian Cruise Line P&O Cruises





