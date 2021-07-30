WCT Welcomes the Resumption of Local Cruising in Hong Kong

Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT), manager and operator of Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, has welcomed the return of passenger operations by the Genting Dream on July 30. The ship is the first to return to service in Hong Kong, following an extended quarantine period and crew vaccinations, and will sail three high-seas itineraries weekly.

“We are delighted to witness the resumption of cruising in Hong Kong and welcome back local holidaymakers. Enhanced hygienic measures in the terminal and onboard, along with the government’s vaccination and testing requirements for passengers and crew, will make this the safest vacation available this summer,” said the Managing Director of WCT Jeff Bent said.

“Passengers, visitors and crew members can rest assured knowing that WCT has added layers of protection to ensure a safe environment at the terminal. Protective measures include UV-C sterilization throughout the HVAC, mobile UV-C decontamination units, ‘Excellent Class’ Indoor Air Quality rating and quick air replenishment rate, touch-free water/soap/towels in passenger area washrooms, recently upgraded temperature monitoring systems, frequent sanitization of touchpoints, daily checks and PPE for staff members, ample space for socially distanced operations by cruise line passenger handlers, onsite port health facilities, and a negative pressure isolation room,” he added.

Bent said that WCT echoes the government’s sentiments that “the resumption of ‘cruise-to- nowhere’ itineraries under prudent health precautionary measures can strike a proper balance between health protection, and the public aspirations for leisure travel.”

“We look forward to welcoming more cruise ships and passengers back in the coming months,” he noted.