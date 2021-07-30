Fincantieri Reports First Six Months 2021

Fincantieri has reported net income of 7 million euros on revenues of 3.3 billion euros for the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of 135 million euros on revenues of 2.4 billion euros for the same period last year.

The increase in revenue was attributed by positive performance of the company’s shipbuilding segment, reflecting the resumption of full production at its Italian yards and thus the recovery of 2020 volumes lost due the shutdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company reported a total order backlog of 111 ships or 37 billion euros.

Seven ships were delivered during the first half of the year, including two cruise ships, the Viking Venus and the Hanseatic Spirit, while six cruise ships are on schedule for deliveries in the second half.

Delivered in July were the Valiant Lady, the MSC Seashore and the Rotterdam, with the Silver Dawn is set to follow in the fourth quarter, and two vessels in the expedition segment being built at the Vard subsidiary, Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot and the Viking Octantis.

Fincantieri also reported a number of strategic partnerships during the first six months, including projects to develop shore power installations as well as energy storage systems for ships. In addition, the shipbuilder entered into an agreement with MSC Cruises to construct the cruise line’s new terminal in the Port of Miami.

More recently, Fincantieri also signed a memorandum of understanding with the MSC group and SNAM to research the possibility of designing and building a cruise ship fueled by hydrogen.