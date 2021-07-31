When Will Princess Cruises’ Ships Sail: Latest Update

Princess Cruises was one of the last major cruise lines to restart its operations in the U.S., but the wait was worth it. The cruise line is sailing seven-day roundtrip Alaska trips from Seattle on the Majestic Princess, with more Princess cruise ships expected to join soon.
Cruise Industry News has gathered restart updates on Princess Cruises’ entire fleet.
Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 28, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts
Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 20, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Auckland, Napier, Wellington and Dunedin
Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios
Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: December 1, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles to San Antonio
Length: 18 nights
Itinerary: Puntarenas, Manta, Callao (with overnight), General San Martin and Coquimbo
Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660
Date: April 29, 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: San Francisco and Victoria
Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: April 16, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Southampton
Length: 15 nights
Itinerary: Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, La Coruña, Bilbao and Cherbourg
Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: November 10, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas, Dominica, Grenada, Curaçao and Aruba
Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: September 25, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)
Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 12, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Falmouth, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Grand Cayman
Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau and Skagway
Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 31, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising
Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: December 20, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Auckland and Bay of Islands
Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: San Francisco
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego and Ensenada
Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: December 21, 2021
Homeport: Melbourne
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland
Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: August 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising