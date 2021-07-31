Tarragona

When Will Princess Cruises’ Ships Sail: Latest Update

Majestic Princess

Princess Cruises was one of the last major cruise lines to restart its operations in the U.S., but the wait was worth it. The cruise line is sailing seven-day roundtrip Alaska trips from Seattle on the Majestic Princess, with more Princess cruise ships expected to join soon.

Cruise Industry News has gathered restart updates on Princess Cruises’ entire fleet.

Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 28, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts      

Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 20, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Auckland, Napier, Wellington and Dunedin

Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios  

Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: December 1, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles to San Antonio
Length: 18 nights
Itinerary: Puntarenas, Manta, Callao (with overnight), General San Martin and Coquimbo

Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660
Date: April 29, 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: San Francisco and Victoria

Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: April 16, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Southampton
Length: 15 nights
Itinerary: Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, La Coruña, Bilbao and Cherbourg

Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: November 10, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas, Dominica, Grenada, Curaçao and Aruba    

Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: September 25, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)   

Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 12, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Falmouth, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Grand Cayman

Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau and Skagway    

Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 31, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising  

Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: December 20, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Auckland and Bay of Islands     

Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: San Francisco
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego and Ensenada   

Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: December 21, 2021
Homeport: Melbourne
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland

Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: August 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News European River Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Columbia Cruise Services

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report