When Will Princess Cruises’ Ships Sail: Latest Update

Princess Cruises was one of the last major cruise lines to restart its operations in the U.S., but the wait was worth it. The cruise line is sailing seven-day roundtrip Alaska trips from Seattle on the Majestic Princess, with more Princess cruise ships expected to join soon.

Cruise Industry News has gathered restart updates on Princess Cruises’ entire fleet.

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 28, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 20, 2021

Homeport: Brisbane

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Auckland, Napier, Wellington and Dunedin

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: December 1, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles to San Antonio

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Puntarenas, Manta, Callao (with overnight), General San Martin and Coquimbo

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660

Date: April 29, 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: San Francisco and Victoria

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: April 16, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Southampton

Length: 15 nights

Itinerary: Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, La Coruña, Bilbao and Cherbourg

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: November 10, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas, Dominica, Grenada, Curaçao and Aruba

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: September 25, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 12, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Falmouth, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Grand Cayman

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau and Skagway

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 31, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: December 20, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Auckland and Bay of Islands

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: San Francisco

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego and Ensenada

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: December 21, 2021

Homeport: Melbourne

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: August 30, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising