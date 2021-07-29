Construction Starts on P&O Cruises’ New Ship Arvia

Building of P&O Cruises second Excel class ship Arvia, arriving December 2022, has started at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Warnemunde, Germany.

The first component of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered ship, the floating engine room unit (FERU), has been moved into the shed at the Meyer Werft shipyard where the Arvia will be constructed.

Made by Neptun Werft the FERU, with Arvia's engines and LNG tanks within it, is 140 meter long, 42 meter wide and weighs approximately 12,000 tons.

The Arvia will feature Altitude Skywalk, a unique high ropes experience, and offer a maiden season of Caribbean fly/cruise holidays, from home port Barbados.