Royal Caribbean Schedules Business Update and Q2 2021 Call

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss second quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.

To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 2368300.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.