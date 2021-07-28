England Greenlights International Cruises

England has given the green light to international cruising. This is according to a tweet by MP and Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps.

“We're also able to confirm the restart of international cruises,” he wrote.

P&O Cruises has already reacted to the news by saying that the cruise line is “absolutely delighted.”

“The Britannia has been sailing UK coastal cruises since the end of June and the Iona’s maiden voyage is on Aug. 7,” said President Paul Ludlow.

“Our international cruise holidays on both ships are set to start from Sept. 25 with the Britannia sailing to the Mediterranean and the Iona to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands. This is the news we have been working towards and cannot wait to welcome you back onboard,” he added.