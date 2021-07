Costa Ship by Ship Restart Plans

Carnival Corporation’s Italian brand, Costa Cruises, has four ships sailing in Europe this summer and plans to continue to accelerate its restart into the fall and winter.

Here’s the latest ship by ship update for Costa:

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Homeport: Trieste (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mykonos, Katakolon, Argostoli, Corfu and Bari

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700

Date: September 26, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Salerno, Catania, Izmir, Istanbul, Piraeus and Heraklion

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: September 23, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Lisbon, Cadiz, Gibraltar, Málaga, Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 10, 2022

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo, La Valletta and Cagliari

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720

Date: May 15, 2022

Homeport: Savona (Italy) to Ijmuiden (Netherlands)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Málaga, Lisbon, Cádiz, Porto, Vigo, Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Bremerhaven

Costa Luminosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: In service since May 16, 2021

Homeport: Trieste (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos and Katakolon

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 2, 2022

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada and Málaga

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Otaru (Japan)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Wakkanai and Hakodate

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: In service since May 1, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: December 17, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Tianjin (China)

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Sasebo and Nagasaki