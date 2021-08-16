Port of Huelva: New Marina and Low Port Taxes

The Port of Huelva in Spain has several infrastructure projects in progress, according to the commercial and business development department of the Port Authority of Huelva.

“But the marina is undoubtedly the star project in the overall idea of remodeling the Levante Wharf,” the department noted. “The new marina and the remodeling of the Levante Wharf will be the best way of confirming that the Port of Huelva is adapting its infrastructures towards passengers and a better service to cruise shipping companies.”

According to the department, the Port of Huelva intends to shape an entire urban space of interaction between the port and the city, with green areas, leisure, business, services, restaurants, shops, sports, cultural activities, maritime-sports activities and more.

The Port of Huelva said it currently doesn’t have an “encouraging outlook” on its operations in the near future.

“However, we hope the resumption of national cruises and the recently approved new COVID-19 protocol in Andalusia and other communities may help to motivate shipping companies to carry out itineraries in the area,” the representatives of the port said.

“We expect that with the vaccine in place, by 2022, cruises will return to normality,” it added.

The Port of Huelva has recently renewed its PERS (Port Environmental Review System) certificate, meaning that it's a green port, respectful of its surroundings and the environment.

“The Port Authority of Huelva has developed an educational program associated with the restored harbor marshes in the Ría de Huelva. (Seo BirdLife). In addition, it is essential to add that the Port of Huelva is ready to supply LNG bunkering by truck (TTS) and by ship (STS). It is the only port in Spain and South of Europe qualified to supply LNG by barge, with the barge already at the port,” it said.

According to the Port of Huelva, it offers the maximum discounts allowed (46 percent) on port taxes and on technical-nautical services for cruise lines and other incentives for ships powered by LNG.