Hardangerfjord: Record-Breaking 150 Cruise Calls Scheduled for 2022

“We are ready for new cruise calls and may offer the same spectacular attractions as before COVID-19,” said Managing Director Helge Moeller, Cruise Destination Hardangerfjord.

Cruise Ports Hardangerfjord is not expecting a busy 2021, but demand will certainly pick up shortly after.

“We may have about 10 calls from September this year, but a record 150 calls next year. 2023 and 2024 also are very good years,” Moeller said.

Among Hardangerfjord’s recent renovations, she listed the “spectacular bridge over Voringfoss waterfall (that) opened last year.”

The port will also introduce Environmental Port Index, giving the bonus to environmentally-friendly ships and higher port taxes for ships not so environmentally friendly, Moeller said.

Among the changes implemented during the pandemic, stricter health controls are set to remain even after the pandemic is gone.

“We are located close to other popular ports of call; Stavanger, Haugesund and Bergen. Hardangerfjord is also the Queen of Norwegian fjords and as such a “must” in a cruise itinerary,” Moeller noted.