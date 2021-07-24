Tarragona

Bahamas Paradise Resumes Cruising from Palm Beach

Grand Classica

After a 16 month pause, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will return to revenue operations on Saturday when the Grand Classica sails from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island on her first two-night cruise since March 2020.

The cruise brand recently competed a closed group test sailing.

According to the cruise line, in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all passengers and crew, the brand has implemented extensive cleanliness protocol, and will adhere to all policies outlined and required by the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order.

The company said guests onboard will experience a clean, safe, enjoyable, close-to-home Bahamas vacation, with a full sailing schedule of back-to-back two-night round-trip cruises.

 

