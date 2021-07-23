St. Kitt & Nevis Welcomes First Cruise Ship

St. Kitts & Nevis has marked the resumption of cruise tourism with the arrival of the Seabourn Odyssey, which will make a port call every week from now to October 2021.

A symbolic ship-to-ship salute, live steel pan performances greeted the Odyssey, her passengers and crew as it docked at South Friars Bay.

"This is a wonderful day for people of St. Kitts and Nevis as we warmly welcome the luxurious Seabourn Odyssey to our shores," said Prime Minister Timothy Harris in a prepared statement. "Tourism is one of the main drivers of the economy, and therefore our plan is to reopen the destination for tourism and travel responsibly. We have implemented a phased approach to rebuilding the cruise sector aimed at supporting our local economy and providing our visitors with a safe and positive on-island experience."

“We are pleased to welcome the Seabourn Odyssey to St. Kitts and Nevis for the highly-anticipated restart of our cruise tourism sector,” commented Minister of Tourism F.P. Grant.

Upcoming calls in August will include the Celebrity Summit, the Celebrity Equinox, the Allure of the Seas and the Symphony of the Seas.

St. Kitts & Nevis protocols require that all crew and all passengers over the age of 18 must be vaccinated, and all passengers, crew and children under the age of 18 must present a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of homeport embarkation.

Also, only bubble vaccinated tours and attractions will be offered to cruise passengers. Passengers and crew are not permitted to interact with the general population. All Tours will leave the dispatch area within the secure perimeter and return.

All personnel interacting with cruise vessel operations including ship agents, port staff, taxi and tour operators must also be vaccinated.