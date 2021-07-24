Meyer Werft and ALMACO Complete Catering Project for New Iona

ALMACO has announced the completion of a catering project for P&O Cruises’ new vessel, the Iona.

“Completing a project like this in the middle of a pandemic brought some unforeseeable challenges. Still, the project proceeded according to the plan and the co-operation with Meyer Werft run smoothly throughout the process. We are very proud of the end result,” ALMACO’s Project Manager at the building site, Valerie Maes, said.

According to a press release, ALMACO was contracted by Meyer Werft in January 2018 to provide catering solutions for the ship. Its scope of work consisted of the turnkey delivery and installation for all the cold rooms and freezer rooms – an area of around 1,900 sq. meters.

The Iona was delivered to P&O Cruises on Oct. 9, 2020. The vessel is the first British cruise ship to be powered by LNG, ALMACO said. It is also the largest, greenest, and most innovative ship in P&O Cruises’ fleet.

ALMACO said that it is “very proud to have been a part of building this green, sea-friendly ship.”

The Iona will be sailing in Northern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands.