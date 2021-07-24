Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Brand by Brand Restart Update

All three Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands are reentering service through September.

Starting with Norwegian Cruise Line this month, NCLH plans to have most of its fleet active by the end of the year.

Here are the latest plans:

Norwegian Cruise Line

First sailing: July 25, 2021

Ships: Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Pearl, Pride of America and Norwegian Dawn

Regions: Mediterranean, Alaska, Caribbean, Bermuda, Hawaii and West Coast

After 16 months, Norwegian Cruise Line is ready to resume guest services. With a restart plan that includes 12 ships returning in 2021, the company will first welcome the passengers back in Europe with the Norwegian Jade. The vessel is set to offer new itineraries from Greece starting on July 25.

In August, Norwegian is returning to the United States with the Norwegian Encore sailing from Seattle and the Norwegian Gem from Miami.

More vessels are resuming operations in September, including the Norwegian Epic and the Norwegian Getaway in Europe, and the Norwegian Breakaway from New York.

Oceania Cruises

First sailing: August 29, 2021

Ships: Marina, Riviera, Insignia and Sirena

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean and World Cruise

Oceania Cruises is welcoming the guests back in Europe, on August 29. The upper-premium brand will first resume service with the with the 1,250-guest Marina. The vessel is set to resume its originally published voyage schedule, which includes sailings in Scandinavia and Western Europe.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the Oceania Cruises fleet are on the plans, with three additional ships resuming service between October 2021 and January 2022.

Regent Seven Seas

First sailing: September 11, 2021

Ships: Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator and Seven Seas Voyager

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal and World Cruise

The new Seven Seas Splendor will be the first ship back in service for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Delivered in 2020, the vessel will begin cruising from the UK in September, resuming its previously scheduled itineraries in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

The resumption plan for the rest of the fleet of the luxury brand includes all vessels being reactivated until February 2022. Most of the ships are set to sail previously announced itineraries in Europe or the Caribbean, while a World Cruise is also on the plans for early 2022.