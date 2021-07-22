Silversea Cruises To Offer Door-To-Door Service as Standard

Silversea Cruises has announced that it’s now “the first ultra-luxury cruise line to offer guests private executive transfers as standard.” According to a press release, this new offering is thanks to having entered into a collaboration with Blacklane – the global chauffeur service.

Guests will have the option of being collected from their homes in a private chauffeured vehicle and transferred up to 50 miles (approximately 80 kilometers) to their local airport or directly to the ship. The same service is also available on guests’ return journeys.

According to the press release, the service is available on new full-fare bookings. The enhancement will roll out across Silversea’s fleet on voyages departing from March 30, 2022. Silversea’s new private executive transfers are available in over 200 cities in over 50 countries around the world, the cruise line said.

“We are delighted to offer our guests a full door-to-door journey on all voyages, further enhancing our all-inclusive offering for guests’ convenience,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO.

“Traveling with Silversea enables guests to enjoy outstanding comfort and convenience as they discover the world. With the introduction of Blacklane’s chauffeur-driven transfers, we are extending our trademark level of service to begin from the moment travelers leave their homes and end when they have returned. We have, once again, exemplified our commitment to exceeding travelers’ expectations,” he added.

Co-founder and CEO of Blacklane, Jens Wohltorf, said that the company was “honored to set a new standard in the ultra-luxury cruise experience."

“With our private chauffeur service, the first and the last miles of guests' trips are now built into the Silversea itinerary. It’s a five-star experience door to door,” he said.