Chinese Cruise Brands Set for August Operations From Mainland China

Astro Ocean Cruises and other China-flagged cruise brands are set to operate in August, as the Hainan Province has issued health and safety protocols for cruises to nowhere that will let ships operate starting August 1.

The Piano Land, sailing for Astro Ocean Cruises, is thus expected to begin sailing short cruises to nowhere from Hainan Province sometime in August. Key homeports in Hainan include Sanya and Haikou.

Other Chinese-flagged brands are set to announce plans shortly, according to a source familiar with the situation. It is unclear when western brands in the market will be able to operate.