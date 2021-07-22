TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises Launch Winter 2022 Programs

TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises have revealed their winter 2022 programs, which go on sale today.

According to a press release, TUI River Cruises has announced five new itineraries sailing over the Christmas and New Year period, and Marella Cruises has added a new sailing from Barbados onboard Marella Discovery from February 2023.

TUI River Cruises’ new itineraries visit Germany’s Christmas markets and famous cities. Onboard, cruisers can enjoy festive film screenings, traditional mulled wine, and the opportunity to join in activities like Christmas crafting and stollen making. The river cruise line will also be offering regional Christmas dishes in their two stylish restaurants, as well as festive favorites from home. In addition, guests can enjoy local acts bringing their own Christmas traditions onboard.

The river cruise line has added three new Christmas market sailings departing from the new embarkation port of Wiesbaden; Festive Flavors, Winter Wonderlands and Christmastime on the Rhine. Cruisers can expect to visit some of Germany’s biggest cities and their Christmas markets while ticking off famous landmarks along the way.

Additionally, the winter program will feature sailings for Christmas Day and New Year departing from Wiesbaden. The Rhine Christmas Celebrations is a seven-night itinerary where cruisers will spend Christmas Day in Dusseldorf as well as stopping in German towns such as Cologne and Mainz. New Year Getaway is perfect for guests wanting to celebrate the New Year in style docking in Frankfurt ready for the clock striking midnight, before calling at German and French cities including Mannheim and Strasbourg.

The new additions to the TUI River Cruises’ winter program, mean customers now have the choice of 11 festive itineraries over winter 2021 and winter 2022, according to the press release. Five-night sailings on the Christmas sailings start from £729 and includes £85pp excursion credit, return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips.

Marella Cruises will also be welcoming a new sailing, Tropical Shores, where cruisers can explore the breath-taking scenery of the Caribbean from Barbados onboard the Marella Discovery. The itinerary will sail to the oldest city in the Americas, San Juan, a city bursting with character with thanks to its cobbled streets, brightly colored houses and Spanish plazas.

Heading to the US Virgin Islands, guests will have the choice of two islands, St Thomas, which mixes museums, shopping and fort of Charlotte Amelie with the beach at Magens Bay, named one of the world's most beautiful beaches and St Croix, the biggest of the US Virgin Islands. Famous for its rum, St Croix is also home to plenty of incredible beaches and snorkeling scenes.