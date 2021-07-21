MSC Virtuosa Gains RINA’s ‘Watchful Security’ Certification

MSC Cruises has announced that it has received classification society RINA’s ‘Watchful’ certification of technology qualification for the security system (CCTV) onboard its flagship, the MSC Virtuosa.

According to a press release, the process consists of the validation of novel technology – or an existing one applied to a new environment – to verify, among other requirements, its fitness for purpose, its safety and reliability, and its compliance with the regulatory framework.

The 181,000-ton MSC Virtuosa was delivered earlier this year by shipbuilders Chantiers de l’Atlantique of Saint-Nazaire, France. Following her maiden season this summer in British waters, the MSC Virtuosa will be deployed for winter 2021/22 in the Gulf region and homeport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where the ship be named on Nov. 27.

MSC said that the ‘Watchful’ certification is based on the system’s compliance assessment with the applicable international guidelines and RINA’s standards and follows thorough technical analysis to ascertain that the CCTV system is “flawlessly integrated” with the compulsory mooring and docking camera system.

RINA’s certification also verified MSC Virtuosa’s CCTV systems’ compliance with MSC Cruises’ safety and security operational requirements to support the crew in the identification of problems that might occur onboard.

According to the press release, the CCTV network configuration and the "excellent coverage, quality and reliability" allow the collection of evidence in the event of an incident or investigation undertaken by both the cruise line and any relevant external authorities. The number of TV cameras has been reduced thanks to the optimization study of ‘blind spots’ and the comprehensive footage monitoring of restricted areas.