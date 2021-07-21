Singapore-Based Cruise Ships Temporarily Reduce Capacity, Stop Sit Down Dining

The Singaporean government has announced that the country is once again returning to Phase 2 Heightened Alert coronavirus measures. The measures will be in force between July 22 and Aug. 18.

That means reduced capacity and no sit down dining in restaurants aboard the Quantum of the Seas from Royal Caribbean and the World Dream from Dream Cruises.

Singapore enacted similar measures earlier this year.

According to Singapore Cruise Society, which cites an email sent by Royal Caribbean International to guests departing on the Quantum of the Seas’ Ocean Getaway voyages between July 23 and Aug. 16, the sailings’ guest capacity will be reduced to 25 percent.

Group sizes will be limited to two guests, and guests from the same households may travel in the same stateroom but will be required to stick to a maximum of two per group while in public areas.

Restaurants and bars will be closed, but the main dining room menu will be available through room service, Royal Caribbean International announced. Guests will have to dine in their cabins. Capacity for all live entertainment shows will also be restricted to 50 guests.

Permitted onboard activities, such as those in SeaPlex, Activitity Zone and Pool Zone will continue to operate at reduced capacity, Singapore Cruise Society wrote.

Guests who pre-purchased dining and beverage packages will be refunded automatically.

In addition, the affected sailings’ guests are requested to arrive one hour before their scheduled check-in time to complete a complimentary antigen rapid test at the terminal before check-in. This is on top of the PCR test conducted in the days leading up to embarkation day.

Guests on the July 23 voyage who do not wish to sail under the new restrictions have the option of a full refund paid within 45 business days, Royal Caribbean International said. All the guests would have to do for the full refund is not show up at the terminal for check-in.

Dream Cruises is implementing similar restrictions on its World Dream sailings between July 23 and Aug. 18.

Onboard guest capacity will be further reduced to 25 percent, guests’ bookings are to be limited to traveling groups of two per cabin. Guests of the same household with bookings for more than two guests per cabin may opt to continue cruise with proof of valid documentation of the individuals’ household details, Dream Cruises said in its statement.

Guests associated with the recent Jurong Fishery Port, KTV and any other active COVID-19 clusters in Singapore, including close contacts of these individuals, as well as individuals placed on a Stay Home Notice, Leave of Absence or issued a Quarantine Order, will be prohibited from cruising, the cruise line said.

Dine-in service at onboard restaurants will be temporarily suspended during the aforementioned period. For the comfort and convenience of its guests, Dream Cruises said that takeaway and room service options will be made available, featuring “a wide variety of Asian, international and Halal cuisine.”

A temporary suspension of indoor mask-off activities in accordance with government guidelines will also be in place. Permitted onboard activities will continue to operate at reduced capacity and with enhanced social safe distancing measures, Dream Cruises said.

World Dream guests who do not wish to sail under the new conditions can choose to opt for a full cancellation with a full refund or transfer cruises to eligible sailings, Dream Cruises noted.