Disney Looking to Homeport at Port Everglades for 2023-2024 Cruise Season

Disney Cruise Line is actively looking to homeport at Port Everglades in Florida for the 2023-2024 cruise season, according to the documents published on the official website of the Broward County Commission.

On June 15, 2021, the Commission unanimously approved motion 21-1141 asking Broward County Administrator to execute a Marine Terminal and Berth User Agreement between Broward County and Disney Cruise Line, subject to final review for legal sufficiency by the Office of the County Attorney.

The legislation details reveal that Marine Terminal and Berth User Agreements required approval by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. In the summary explanation, it was stated that the Port Everglades department recommended approval of the motion.

According to the events described in the legislation details, on Apr. 26, 2021, Port Everglades staff received a request from Disney Cruise Line to negotiate for the use of Cruise Terminal 4 and its adjacent Berth 4 to move its South Florida operations to Port Everglades, starting with one year-round ship capable of carrying approximately 3,500 passengers.

On May 18, 2021, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners waived the competitive selection requirements for a marine terminal and berth user agreement in accordance with Section 32.10 of the Broward County Administrative Code and authorized the Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director to negotiate a marine terminal and berth user agreement between Broward County and Disney, to be brought back to the board for approval.

Disney and Port Everglades staff held a fact-finding meeting on May 20, 2021, and held negotiations on June 8, 2021.

The parties are finalizing the business terms of the agreement based on these negotiations.

The final version of the agreement will be ready for execution before the end of the board’s summer recess, the legislation details read.

Authorizing the county administrator to execute the agreement during the summer recess will allow port staff to start the procurement process necessary to complete required terminal and berth improvements prior to commencement of Disney’s cruise activity, and allows Disney sufficient lead time to make vessel deployment decisions associated with homeporting from Port Everglades starting in the 2023-2024 cruise season.