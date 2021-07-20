Quark Expeditions Unveils Immersive Polar Helicopter Program

Quark Expeditions has unveiled details of its immersive helicopter program. According to the cruise line's press release, the program was made possible with the acquisition of two twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopters that are designed “to take travelers deeper into the polar regions than any other helicopter in its class.”

“Last year we shared the excitement of the Ultramarine’s two twin-engine helicopters, which totally transform the way we explore the polar regions. Today, we’re even more exhilarated to share details of these two sleek, polar-ready helicopters that will enable us to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than any other operator in the expedition industry,” said President of Quark Expeditions Andrew White.

“What distinguishes our helicopter program from others in the industry is that we’ll be using our helicopters for far more than flightseeing … The deployment of our two H145 helicopters aboard the Ultramarine means Quark Expeditions will offer guests the biggest portfolio of adventure options in the industry, including heli-hiking, alpine kayaking and exclusive ice-sheet heli-landings – in addition, of course, to flightseeing, which we automatically include for all guests. For 30 years, we’ve been passionate about our mandate to bring people to the Arctic and Antarctic. Now, with our helicopters, we can move people to explore further once they arrive in the Polar Regions, to set foot where no human has probably walked – something our competition can’t offer,” White added.

Quark Expeditions said that it applies the same “high standards” to the helicopter personnel as it does with all of its polar-based operations.

“Our two twin-engine H145 helicopters will be commanded by highly experienced, well-traveled pilots … In addition to having global flying experience, each of them will be trained at Quark Academy with all of our expedition team,” said Director of Helicopter Operations for Quark Expeditions Felix Christians.

Some highlights of Quark Expeditions’ helicopter program, according to the cruise line, include its two twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopters, which are the fastest in their category, Quark said. They are able to take guests further over the polar landscape than any other helicopter in its category, Quark said, and deliver “the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry – beyond flightseeing.”

Quark also said its expeditions teams have a wealth of experience; its helicopter pilots have “impressive track records, as well as worldly experience to share during flights.”

Quark also promises its guests “superior comfort,” with seven out of eight passengers getting a window seat in a helicopter equipped with interior padding for a quieter flight, individual seats, and large scratch-proof windows that are good for taking photographs.

The H145 helicopter features advanced autopilot technology and “cutting-edge” safety features that, according to the press release, make it “the safest aircraft in its category.”

The H145 helicopters are also the most fuel-efficient in their class leaving a small external footprint and reduced noise pollution, Quark said.