MSC Cruises’ Restart Plans: July 2021 Guide

Not only has MSC Cruises sailed throughout most of the pandemic, but the cruise line also continues to announce new deployment plans and expand its program offerings.

The latest deployment change was the expansion of the Saudi program for summer 2021. This and other nearest plans in this Cruise Industry News update.

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Cay and Key West

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: July 2021

Homeport: Jeddah

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Safaga and Aqaba

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: September 16, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Cay and Nassau

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo, Valletta and Barcelona

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: April 10, 2022

Homeport: Venice

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: In service since June 20, 2021

Homeport: Venice (Monfalcone)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Piraeus, Mykonos and Spalato

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Ocean Cay

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: October 8, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Marseille and Ibiza

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: October 25, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Abu Dhabi

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Split, Piraeus, Rhodes, Heraklion, Limassol, Eilat, Aqaba, Suez Canal Transit, Salalah and Abu Dhabi

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: In service since June 5, 2021

Homeport: Venice (Monfalcone)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Mykonos, Piraeus and Dubrovnik

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: October 28, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Palermo, Piraeus, Istanbul and Kusadasi

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: September 23, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ajaccio, Marseille and Barcelona

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: August 11, 2021

Homeport: La Valletta

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since May 1, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Taranto, Syracuse and Marseille

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Homeport: Kiel

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Warnemunde, Visby, Nynashamn and Tallin

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Buenos Aires

Length: 24 nights

Itinerary: Valletta, Barcelona, Alicante, Cádiz, Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Itajai and Punta del Este

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: In service since June 12, 2021

Homeport: Trieste

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ancona, Dubrovnik, Piraeus, Bari, Corfu and Kotor

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since May 20, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Liverpool, Greenock, Portland and Belfast

MSC World Europa

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: December 20, 2022

Homeport: Dubai to Dubai

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas