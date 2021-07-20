Tarragona

Lindblad To Report Q2 Results on Aug. 3

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report 2021 second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, before the market opens. The cruise line will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-378-6487 (United States), 855-669-9657 (Canada) or 412-542-4182 (International). The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the cruise line's website at investors.expeditions.com.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion. The replay will also be accessible by phone by dialing 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 10158453.

