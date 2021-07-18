Guests Embark Crystal Endeavor in Reykjavík for Maiden Voyage

On Saturday the officers and crew of the Crystal Endeavor welcomed their first guests in Reykjavík, Iceland for the expedition yacht’s maiden voyage, a 10-night circumnavigation of Iceland.

The inaugural voyage marks the first in a series of five Luxury Iceland Expedition sailings round-trip from Reykjavík on the new 200-guest ship.

“This is an incredible moment for the entire Crystal Family as we watch Crystal Endeavor embark upon her maiden voyage,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “Our new expedition yacht will take our guests further than ever before on bold adventures to the far corners of the globe and offering explorations, enrichment and immersive experiences beyond anything they’ve experienced before. The ship features spaciousness, personal service and luxury for our guests with safety and responsible stewardship of the world’s oceans at the forefront.”