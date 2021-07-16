Disney Cruise Line Sailing Update

After more than a year without cruising, Disney Cruise Line is back sailing as the Disney Magic sailed from Liverpool on Thursday on her first cruise since March 2020, a three-night scenic voyage.

In the United States, the Dream and Fantasy have booth been approved for simulated voyages by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here's a look at when each Disney ship may sail next:

Disney Dream

Capacity at 100%: 2,500

Date: August 9, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Disney Castaway Cay

Disney Fantasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,500

Date: September 4, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Tortola, St. Thomas and Disney Castaway Cay

Disney Magic

Capacity at 100%: 1,750

Date: July 15, 2021 - In Service

Homeport: Liverpool

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Cruising

Disney Wish

Capacity at 100%: 2,500

Date: June 17, 2022

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Disney Castaway Cay

Disney Wonder

Capacity at 100%: 1,750

Date: September 24, 2021

Homeport: San Diego

Length: 2 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada