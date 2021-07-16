Tarragona

Disney Cruise Line Sailing Update

Disney Magic

After more than a year without cruising, Disney Cruise Line is back sailing as the Disney Magic sailed from Liverpool on Thursday on her first cruise since March 2020, a three-night scenic voyage.

In the United States, the Dream and Fantasy have booth been approved for simulated voyages by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here's a look at when each Disney ship may sail next:

Disney Dream
Capacity at 100%: 2,500
Date: August 9, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Disney Castaway Cay   

Disney Fantasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,500
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Tortola, St. Thomas and Disney Castaway Cay  

Disney Magic
Capacity at 100%: 1,750
Date: July 15, 2021 - In Service
Homeport: Liverpool
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Cruising

Disney Wish
Capacity at 100%: 2,500
Date: June 17, 2022
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Disney Castaway Cay  

Disney Wonder  
Capacity at 100%: 1,750
Date: September 24, 2021
Homeport: San Diego
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada  

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report