Disney Cruise Line Sailing Update

After more than a year without cruising, Disney Cruise Line is back sailing as the Disney Magic sailed from Liverpool on Thursday on her first cruise since March 2020, a three-night scenic voyage.
In the United States, the Dream and Fantasy have booth been approved for simulated voyages by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here's a look at when each Disney ship may sail next:
Disney Dream
Capacity at 100%: 2,500
Date: August 9, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Disney Castaway Cay
Disney Fantasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,500
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Tortola, St. Thomas and Disney Castaway Cay
Disney Magic
Capacity at 100%: 1,750
Date: July 15, 2021 - In Service
Homeport: Liverpool
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Cruising
Disney Wish
Capacity at 100%: 2,500
Date: June 17, 2022
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Disney Castaway Cay
Disney Wonder
Capacity at 100%: 1,750
Date: September 24, 2021
Homeport: San Diego
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada