Regent’s 2024 World Cruise Breaks Booking Record for Third Year Running

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced that it has for a third year in a row broken the company’s world cruise opening day booking record.

According to a press release, the 2024 World Cruise officially sold out at approximately 11.00 a.m. EST, July 14, 2021, having gone on sale at 8.30 a.m. that day. Fares started at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, up to $199,999 per guest for a Master Suite.

“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites.”

The 2024 World Cruise voyage will explore Central America, U.S.’s West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

Spanning close to five months and 34,500 nautical miles, the Navigate the World itinerary begins on Jan. 6, 2024, roundtrip from Miami, Florida, onboard the Seven Seas Mariner. Over 132 nights the ship visits 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, offering 442 free shore excursions and access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites – according to Regent, that’s the most it has ever visited on a world cruise – as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

Montague continued: “For our guests, the 2024 World Cruise represents so much more than just a cruise vacation – it’s a return to normality. That journey back to normality begins this coming September when the Seven Seas Splendor sails again before the rest of the fleet joins her on the oceans in the coming months. We cannot wait to host luxury travelers who are eager to explore the world, very soon, while enjoying the unrivaled Regent experience, and the peace of mind of our multi-layered SailSAFE health and safety program which always puts the safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit first.”