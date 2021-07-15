Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Next Episode of EMBARK

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the next episode of "EMBARK – The Series," will stream live on July 29, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.

According to a press release, the third episode of the five-part docuseries provides a behind-the-scenes look at how onboard and shoreside team members are coming together to prepare for a defining moment in the Brand's 55-year history.

The episode showcases how Norwegian is preparing for its great cruise comeback with contactless technologies designed to enhance the guest experience and support elevated health and safety protocols as well as highlight new product offerings and experiences.

According to Norwegian, viewers will also have a first look at the company's new cruise terminal at Port Miami, an iconic beacon on the Miami skyline.

This "All Hands on Deck" episode also follows executives including Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Harry Sommer, brand president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, as they visit the Norwegian Gem to discuss the upcoming renovations to the ship.

The Norwegian Gem will be the first ship to sail from the new Norwegian terminal in Port Miami, when she returns to service on Aug. 15, 2021.

"The last year has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond ready to welcome our guests back in just a few weeks when the Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to return to service," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Our return has been 500 days in the making, and now we are putting the finishing touches on every detail of the guest experience to ensure we come back in the best and safest way imaginable," he added.

"All Hands on Deck" will stream live on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Norwegian's website and Facebook. Viewers will also find the first two episodes of "EMBARK – The Series" and the full suite of EMBARK with NCL episodes, spotlights and stories.