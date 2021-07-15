Silversea Opens Pre-Sale for 2024 World Cruise

Silversea Cruises has opened what it said was an exclusive pre-sale on its 2024 word cruise, entitled Far East-West.

Silversea said it was responding to a burgeoning demand for extended voyages.

The new 132-day cruise sails to many ports in the Pacific Ocean, according to the company.

In total, guests will visit 65 destinations across 14 countries, including 40 new destinations for a Silversea World Cruise.

Plus, 23 overnight stays will unlock deeper cultural immersion.

Hosted aboard the 388-guest Silver Shadow, the voyage will depart San Francisco on January 15, 2024. Travelers will journey from east to west, from one of the planet’s extremes to the other, on a round-trip itinerary that will encompass most of the Pacific Rim, from Hawaii and remote Pacific isles, to Australia and New Zealand, through Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and the Russian Far East, and back across the Pacific to Alaska, Canada, and California. T

he remote, volcanic Russian Far East and America's wildly beautiful Alaska will feature for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise, according to a press release.

"Ultra-luxury travel is well and truly back and our guests have expressed a strong desire for longer cruises to faraway destinations, exemplified by the resounding success of our World Cruise 2023, which sold out on the day of its general opening," said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's president.

"Building on that momentum, our World Cruise 2024, 'Far East-West,' is designed to bring together some of the world's most interesting and far-flung destinations in a meaningful way that lets guests experience the true joy of exploring the world again, while enjoying superlative comfort and luxury, and making lifelong friends."