Key Takeaways from Norwegian CEO Court Declaration in Florida Lawsuit

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings President and CEO Frank Del Rio filed a declaration in court as part of the company's lawsuit against the surgeon general of the State of Florida over vaccination requirements.

Over nine pages, Del Rio goes into detail about the company's restart, operating 100 percent vaccinated voyages, various challenges and the hurdles the State of Florida has put in front of them by fining any business that asks for proof of vaccination.

Key Takeaways From Del Rio's Court Declaration: