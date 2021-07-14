Tillberg Design of Sweden Plays Key Role on New Crystal Endeavor

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) has delivered design to the six-star expedition ship Crystal Endeavor, which sets sail from Reykjavik July 17 for a ten-night roundtrip on Iceland.

One of the most impressive spaces onboard the ship is the TDoS-designed two-story solarium, glass-enclosed social area offering panoramic views from sea to sky with an ultra-modern retreat featuring Crystal Seahorse Pool and Jacuzzi. During the evenings the base becomes an entertainment area with stage and dancefloor.

“The Solarium design is a realisation of our vision to bring the outside in. Look up to witness the majesty of star fields, while you let all your worries evaporate in the spa or maybe catch a glimpse of a polar bear as you cruise by, while sipping a snow ball cocktail…. We're creating unforgettable memories by surrounding you with plenty of exquisite designs.” said Anders Lund-Rasmussen, TDoS Project Director.

Another favorite spot onboard is Palm Court, which is an inviting contemporary space perfect for afternoon tea or a cocktail. With a magnificent forward view one can admire the beautiful scenery outside or listen to the presentations or lectures of the day.

Crystal Life Spa & Salon, Crystal Life Fitness and Crystal Life Sauna were also designed by TDoS.

“The design and building calibre of Crystal Endeavor is outstanding,” said Captain Thomas Larsen, who will helm Crystal Endeavor. “With her responsive, agile manoeuvrability, safety and technical capabilities, this vessel is akin to driving a finely tuned German-built elite sports car such as a Porsche. Combined with the programs and features that will bring the journeys to life, Crystal Endeavor represents the pinnacle of luxury expedition cruising and I look forward to exploring the world with her and our valued guests.”

“It has been a great pleasure for the TDoS team to be part of the Genting & Crystal teams in the development of Crystal Endeavor and we hope for a great success in future for Crystal Cruises and their guests – a true gem to experience added TDoS Project Manager Christer Hagen.