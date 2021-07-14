Italy Proceeds With Large Ship Ban in Venice From Aug. 1

The Italian cabinet has approved a decree banning large cruise ships from Venice.

According to a press release on the official website of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, from Aug. 1, large ships will no longer be able to reach Venice through the San Marco Basin, the San Marco Canal and the Giudecca Canal.

Instead, the ships would be moved to berths at the port of Marghera – a mainland port across Venice.

Investments of 157 million euros were made to allow these berthings within the Marghera area, according to the ministry.

Marghera will see its first large cruise ships in 2022, according to the statement.

According to media reports, the ban only applies to the ships that are more than 25,000 tons.

Structural and systemic interventions to protect the lagoon, the territory, the economy and the quality of life of people were also announced by the ministry on July 13.

"The specific provision for Venice is part of a provision that safeguards all waterways declared national historic landmarks. We are convinced that the protection of Venice and its lagoon, combined with substantial investments for its economic and social future, is an asset for the whole country,” said Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini.

Earlier in 2021, a competition of ideas to bring the large ships out of the lagoon and to solve the problem of large ship transit in Venice in a “structural and definitive way” was launched.

The goal of the competition was to identify the best structural solution for berthing outside the lagoon, which would take into consideration the need for protecting the heritage and the economic and social development of the entire area